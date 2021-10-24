Brighton v Manchester City player ratings: Maupay 5, Gross 6; Foden 9, Grealish 7

Pep Guardiola praised Phil Foden after he starred in Manchester City’s 4-1 at Brighton which took them back to second in the Premier League.

The England international scored twice in a dominant first-half display at the Amex Stadium after the recalled Ilkay Gundogan had broken the deadlock.

Brighton responded well after the break and deserved more than their consolation from the penalty spot from Alexis Mac Allister before Riyad Mahrez wrapped up the win late on.

But it was Foden, who slotted home a Jack Grealish cross and unwittingly got a touch on a Gabriel Jesus strike for his second of the night, who drew praise from Guardiola.

“There are players that play in one position and there are players who play football, when you play football it means you can play any position, you understand the game,” he said when asked about Foden’s versatility.

“In the final third he can play up front, has the quality to move and be aggressive one on one and arrive in the box. He can play as a false nine, a winger, wide right or wide left.

“He is a guy who is a midfield player with a big sense of the goal. He is still young and still has a margin to improve.”

