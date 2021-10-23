Liverpool stars Salah, Mane and Firmino tune up for Manchester United clash - in pictures

Reds' attacking trio will be looking to add to their impressive goals tally at Old Trafford

Dominic Hart
Oct 23, 2021

Liverpool will unleash their in-form forwards against Manchester United's struggling defence with goals looking certain in Sunday's blockbuster Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

Jurgen Klopp's front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have all been scoring freely for the unbeaten Reds, who are just one point behind leaders Chelsea.

Mohamed Salah wants to stay at Anfield - but says it's 'up to Liverpool'

Salah netted twice in the 3-2 win at Atletico Madrid on Tuesday - a result that means Liverpool have scored at least three goals in every away game this season across all competitions.

United also won by the same scoreline in midweek but had to come back from 2-0 down against Atalanta, with Cristiano Ronaldo heading a late winner.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's have failed to keep a clean sheet in 12 consecutive home games in all competitions, their longest such run since 1964.

Klopp watched Salah, Mane, and Firmino tune up in training for the match before maintaining that playing United at Old Trafford would be a tough proposition, despite their recent troubles.

"I think Man United is not overly happy with the results they've got so far, but we all know that they are able to do incredible stuff," he said. "We saw it already."

The Liverpool stars in training can be seen in the gallery above. To see the next image, just swipe.

Salah's incredible goals this season

Image 1 of 12

1. Mohamed Salah's first goal of the season came in Liverpool's first game of the season, a 3-0 victory at newly promoted Norwich City on August 14. Reuters

Updated: October 23rd 2021, 6:45 AM
