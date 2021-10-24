Al Wahda end run of five draws with victory over Emirates

Al Wahda ended a run of five successive draws with a 4-1 triumph over Emirates in matchweek seven of the Adnoc Pro League.

Returning from the Asian Champions League campaign, Henk ten Cate’s side trailed from a 31st-minute goal from Joseph Gnadou before producing a superb second half effort against the bottom team at the Al Nahyan stadium on Saturday.

“The win was very important for us,” Khalil Ibrahim, who opened the second half floodgates, said.

“We have been very unlucky not to win full points in the last five games and this win was a massive confidence booster, as we had to come from behind.”

Gnadou fired a rocket from outside the box as the ball deflected off a Wahda defender before settling in the left corner of the net.

The home side had an opportunity for an equaliser three minutes later when they were awarded a penalty but Emirates goalkeeper Ali Saqr made a fine save on Joao Pedro’s retaken spot kick.

Wahda, who are undefeated in the league alongside leaders Al Ain, went into the break trailing by a goal even though they dominated.

The visitors suffered a setback a minute into the second half when Feras Saleh was given his marching orders for a second bookable offence and Wahda capitalised to turn the game around.

Ibrahim netted the equaliser for Wahda in the 54th minute with a powerful strike from outside the box.

The Emirati midfielder then turned provider with a fine cross for Pedro's header to put the home side ahead just past the hour.

Fabio Martinis stretched the lead on 77 minutes off an assist from Omar Khrbin, who added a fourth in injury time to complete Wahda’s second win in seven games.

Emirates ended with nine men after Saqr was sent off, also for a second bookable offence, a minute from time.