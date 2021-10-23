Shabab Al Ahli mount fightback to beat Al Jazira

Shabab Al Ahli rallied from a goal down to get the better of Al Jazira 2-1 and move to second spot in matchweek seven of the Adnoc Pro League.

Abdullah Ramadan gave Jazira an early lead before Yuri Cesar struck the equaliser six minutes from half time and Ahmad Noorollah fired in the winner on 72 minutes at the Rashid stadium on Friday.

Jazira pushed hard for an equaliser but the home side held on with some solid defensive work marshalled by UAE centre-back Hamdan Al Kamali and took their tally to 14 points, three behind leaders Al Ain.

“It was an important win against the defending champions,” Al Kamali said. “The result puts us in a good position.

“For us, every game is important and a win against a big side like Jazira is more significant in the early stage of the league. The players showed real character to fight back from a goal down.”

Elsewhere, Diaa Sabia netted a brace as Al Nasr secured a 3-0 demolition of Sharjah.

Their fourth win took their tally to 13 and level with Jazira, although the latter stays above them in third on goal difference.

Sabia scored in added time of the first half and doubled the lead on 65 minutes before Ryan Mendes completed the victory in the team’s third win in four games.

Makhete Diop found the net twice in the first half to set the platform for Al Dhafra to return with a 3-1 result from Ajman.

Bobker Trawally gave Ajman a third minute lead. Issam El Adoua cancelled it on 18 minutes before a double strike from Diop put the visitors ahead for a lead they maintained until the end for only their second win.