Paul Pogba leads buoyant Manchester United training for Liverpool showdown - in pictures

Solskjaer's team, who staged a stunning comeback in Champions League against Atalanta, face Klopp's side on Sunday

Ajit Vijaykumar
Oct 22, 2021

Manchester United players struggled to contain their joy as they hit the training ground on Thursday to prepare for Sunday's blockbuster with Liverpool.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team staged a remarkable comeback against Atalanta in the Champions League to put themselves not only on top of Group F, but also in the right frame of mind to take on Jurgen Klopp's team.

Manchester United ratings v Atalanta: Ronaldo 7, Rashford 6, United fans 9

It was Cristiano Ronaldo who secured victory for United after the knives seemed to be out for manager Solskjaer with his team 2-0 down at half-time at Old Trafford. However Marcus Rashford opened their account eight minutes into the second half to spark a fightback.

Captain Harry Maguire equalised in the 75th minute before Ronaldo rose to head in a Luke Shaw cross to complete 3-2 victory.

United will need every ounce of motivation when they face Liverpool, who are the only unbeaten team this campaign.

What's more, Klopp's team travel to Old Trafford in superb form, having scored at least three goals in each of their last eight away games in all competitions.

Sunday's clash also marks the beginning of a defining set of fixtures for United and Solskjaer with Tottenham Hotspur and champions Manchester City up next.

Updated: October 22nd 2021, 9:43 AM
FootballManchester UnitedChampions LeagueCristiano Ronaldo
