Manchester United ratings v Atalanta: Ronaldo 7, Rashford 6, United fans 9

Cristiano Ronaldo completes stunning fightback to ease pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Andy Mitten
Oct 21, 2021

Manchester United needed another Champions League fightback finished off by Cristiano Ronaldo as they came from two goals down to beat Atalanta 3-2 at Old Trafford.

Goals from Mario Pasalic and Merih Demiral had Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men on course for a fifth defeat in eight games.

READ MORE
Chelsea player ratings v Malmo: Jorginho 8, Kai Havertz 7, Timo Werner 6

However, United's attack blew the Italians away after the break as Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire drew them level before Ronaldo powered home a header nine minutes from time.

"We have a habit of doing this at this club," said Solskjaer. "I thought in the first half we played some good stuff, created chances, we just couldn't take them. The difference was the quality of finishing was much better in the second half."

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

Updated: October 21st 2021, 3:25 AM
FootballChampions LeagueManchester UnitedOle Gunnar Solskjaer
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Manchester United ratings v Atalanta: Ronaldo 7, Rashford 6, United fans 9
An image that illustrates this article Chelsea player ratings v Malmo: Jorginho 8, Havertz 7, Werner 6
An image that illustrates this article No regrets for Chelsea boss Tuchel despite injury to star striker Lukaku
An image that illustrates this article Ronaldo's late header seals United comeback win against Atalanta