Chelsea player ratings v Malmo: Jorginho 8, Kai Havertz 7, Timo Werner 6

Chelsea strolled to a 4-0 Champions League win over Malmo on Wednesday, outclassing their Swedish opponents from start to finish.

But the victory was overshadowed by the first-half injuries to key attackers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

The Premier League club's first goal at Stamford Bridge came from an unlikely source. Nine minutes in, Thiago Silva curled over a fine cross into the middle where fellow defender Andreas Christensen was on hand to volley home his first goal for the club.

Goal No 2 arrived 11 minutes later - but at a cost. Belgium striker Lukaku - who manager Thomas Tuchel had described the previous day as having been "overplayed" by his country during the summer - was hacked down in the box, allowing Jorginho the chance to put Chelsea two-up from the spot.

Lukaku, though, had been injured by Lasse Nielsen's poor challenge and limped gingerly off the pitch after failing to run off what looked like an ankle problem.

Germany's Werner then joined his attacking teammate on the sidelines after pulling up just before half-time with what looked like a hamstring problem.

The third goal came after a galloping run forward by Callum Hudson-Odoi who then put fellow substitute Kai Havertz through on goal and the German produced a beautiful dinked finish over the Malmo goalkeeper.

Antonio Rudiger was then shoved over in the 57th minute to give Chelsea their second penalty and Jorginho again made no mistake from the spot to complete the night's scoring.

The result leaves Chelsea second in Group H, three points behind leaders Juventus, who won 1-0 at Zenit St Petersburg on Wednesday, thanks to a late Dejan Kulusevski goal.

So the reigning European champions are on course to reach the knockout stage again this season, but the injuries to Lukaku and Werner will be a big worry for manager Thomas Tuchel.

