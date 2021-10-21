Mohamed Salah proving himself the best in the world at Liverpool

Mohamed Salah scored two of Liverpool's three goals in the victory over Atletico Madrid to become the club's top Champions League scorer with 31, passing Anfield legend Steven Gerrard.

Salah, 29, also became the first Liverpool player ever to score in nine consecutive games: Chelsea, Leeds, Milan, Crystal Palace, Brentford, Porto (2), Manchester City, Watford and, finally, Atletico.

His effort against Watford (he had scored a similar one against City a week earlier) and the first against Atletico were goals that only geniuses can score.

Salah is one of those players we never get tired of watching, capable of doing everything well with or without the ball. The Egyptian has been performing at a high level for several seasons, has reached his sporting maturity and, currently, can be proud of being one of the fittest players in the game.

Speaking ahead of the Atletico game, former Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger singled him out as the best striker in the world in his current form.

Wenger is right. At this moment, there is no other player capable of controlling the ball under pressure and possessing a unique combination of technical skill with the ball at his feet and eyes on the goal.

Salah's is a player who has undoubtedly made the most of his career.

After spells at Al Mokawloon in Egypt, Swiss club Basel, Chelsea (where Jose Mourinho didn't trust him), Fiorentina and Roma, he finally moved to Liverpool, a club which recognised his technique, creativity, quality and, above all, a great capacity to score goals.

His arrival at Anfield was a breath of fresh air for the Reds, who welcomed a new idol after Gerrard's retirement.

His first season was spectacular, forming a formidable attack with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. He was top scorer with 44 goals as Liverpool reached the Champions League final, only for Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos to end his season prematurely and painfully with a cynical challenge.

Last weekend his coach, Jurgen Klopp, punched the table in admiration for his player after two acts of genius against Watford: an assist of more than 30 metres for Mane and some mesmerising dribbling around the home defence for his goal. I now add one more; the first against Atletico was in the same bracket.

His current deal at Anfield runs until 2023 and the club are offering a new contract that will last until 2026. If Salah puts pen to paper he will become one of the highest paid players in the Premier League.

However, he also has his eye on Real Madrid. The Spanish giants are trying to get Salah out of Liverpool and are willing to exchange a top player and a huge amount of money to lure the Egyptian ace.

The Premier League hasn’t seen a forward perform at such a high level for a long time, perhaps since Cristiano Ronaldo’s first spell at Manchester United. Klopp is right when he says “in this moment, for sure, Mohamed Salah is the best in the world".