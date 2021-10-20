Ronaldo and Pogba lead Man United training with Solskjaer under pressure - in pictures

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under pressure again after the team's run of two victories in their last seven games.

United face Atalanta on Wednesday night in a tough Champions League encounter, while Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City are the next three Premier League opponents.

Already under scrutiny, it ramped up a notch for Solskjaer after Saturday’s desperate display at Leicester led to a humiliating 4-2 loss.

The Norwegian watched Paul Pogba, Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford and his other United stars preparing for the Atalanta game, and remained upbeat about his prospects.

“You know, we’ve progressed over the years – sixth the first when I was there for half a season, then third, second,” the United manager said.

“You can see the progress, improvement, development and this season we still want to improve.

“Yeah, we’ve signed some players that have raised expectations. Other teams have signed players and improved as well so we’re in the same boat as all the top teams. There’s pressure all the time.

“There’s pressure on me, of course, but we’ve been through this before and we’ve come through it stronger as individuals and as a team.

“I’m just looking forward to the response now and I’m in dialogue with the club all the time, so that’s an open, honest discussion all the time.”

United's last Champions League game was the victory over Villarreal, courtesy of a 95th-minute goal by Ronaldo.

That left United on three points alongside Young Boys and one behind Atalanta.

