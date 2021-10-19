Salah, Mane and Firmino train with Liverpool ahead of Atletico clash - in pictures

Klopp's side take on Spanish title-holders in Champions League on Tuesday

Gareth Cox
Oct 19, 2021

Liverpool will be looking for Champions League revenge on Tuesday as they come up against an Atletico Madrid side that knocked them out of last season's competition.

Jurgen Klopp's side were beaten after extra-time in a thrilling last-16 clash - the first time in the German’s reign at Anfield that Liverpool had lost a two-legged European tie.

Alvaro Morata’s 120th minute goal completed a 3-2 win on the night, and 4-2 on aggregate, leaving Liverpool beaten at Anfield for the first time since 2018.

In their last Champions League Group B outing, Liverpool trounced Porto 5-1, with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino each scoring two, while Sadio Mane grabbed the other.

Atletico, meanwhile, secured an impressive 2-1 win at Italian side AC Milan courtesy of late goals from strikers Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez.

Liverpool currently top the group with two wins from two games while Atletico sit second with four points.

To check out the best photos from Liverpool's training session on Monday, browse through the gallery above. To move on to the next image, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

