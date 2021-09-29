Porto v Liverpool player ratings: Porto woeful; Mohamed Salah 8, Curtis Jones 9

Jurgen Klopp's Reds cruise to crushing Champions League win in Portugal

Tony Evans
Sep 29, 2021

Liverpool swept aside Porto in the Estadio do Dragao for the third-successive time as a 5-1 victory put them two points clear in their Champions League group.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have scored 14 times in their last three visits and his deadly duo of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have been responsible for nine of them.

Salah scored twice and Mane once before Roberto Firmino, a late substitute, scored twice inside five minutes as the man he replaced – Diogo Jota – was the one to miss out against his former club.

Porto’s last defeat had been in April’s quarter-final to eventual champions Chelsea but there was no halting Liverpool’s impressive record in this stadium.

Updated: September 29th 2021, 3:36 AM
LiverpoolChampions LeagueFootball
