Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists he will turnaround struggling Manchester United's fortunes

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists he is not worried about speculation about his future and is confident he will turnaround the team's fortunes.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash with Atalanta at Old Trafford, Solskjaer admitted expectations have been raised by the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane during the summer.

But the Norwegian also said that the pressure never changes at clubs such as United, who lost 4-2 at Leicester City on Saturday to leave the Red Devils sixth in the Premier League table, five points behind leaders Chelsea.

The defeat to Leicester came after a frustrating 1-1 draw with Everton at Old Trafford and home defeats against Aston Villa in the league and West Ham in the League Cup.

Hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the Champions League are also far from certain after their opening defeat to Swiss side Young Boys, that was followed up by a far from convincing win over Spain's Villarreal.

United sit third in Group F, one point behind Wednesday's opponents Atalanta and level with second-placed Young Boys.

“Every team will go through a period and we are in one now of poor form,” said Solskjaer. “We know that and we know we need to improve.

“As I have said so many times, the coaching staff we have are amazing, their attention to detail and the sessions they put on, I couldn't ask for more.

“You know, we’ve progressed over the years – sixth the first when I was there for half a season, then third, second,” the United manager said.

“You can see the progress, improvement, development and this season we still want to improve.

“Yes, we've signed some players that have raised expectations. Other teams have signed players and improved as well so we're in the same boat as all the top teams. There's pressure all the time.

“There's pressure on me, of course, but we've been through this before and we've come through it stronger as individuals and as a team.

“I'm just looking forward to the response now and I'm in dialogue with the club all the time, so that's an open, honest discussion all the time.”

Solskjaer also made a point of clarifying comments he made last week urging forward Marcus Rashford to “concentrate on his football".

The England forward has earned widespread praise for his off-the-field work, which includes campaigning to tackle child food poverty.

“We are so unbelievably proud of what Marcus has done on and off the pitch,” Solskjaer said.

“I was saying it must be nice for the boy to focus on going into training and not feeling his ankle, or his shoulder or his back. Now he can just go and enjoy his football.”

Rashford, meanwhile, underlined the importance of going “back to basics” after the loss at Leicester.

“I think at a club like Manchester United, as soon as you lose a game this is what happens,” Rashford said.

“I think for us as players, we have to go back to basics, look at ourselves and see what we can do better.

“We’ve had the conversation as a team as we would do whether we win a game or lose a game.”

“We know the next game is another opportunity to improve and that’s always the aim.”