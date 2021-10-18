Newcastle v Tottenham ratings: Wilson 7, Longstaff 5; Ndombele 8, Kane 7

Newcastle United's new era under the ownership of a Saudi-led consortium got off to a disappointing start as Tottenham prevailed 3-2 at St James' Park on Sunday.

Harry Kane scored his first Premier League goal of the season as Spurs spoiled what was a day of celebration for Newcastle fans.

Read more Newcastle fans welcome new Saudi owners at St James' Park party

The hosts went ahead after just 108 seconds when Callum Wilson headed in from a Javi Manquillo cross. But things took a turn for the worse as Spurs hit back in the 17th minute through Tanguy Ndombele, who lashed home from the edge of the box.

Five minutes later, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg played an excellent ball over the Newcastle defence and Kane beat the offside trap to score.

Play was halted for nearly 25 minutes just before halftime when a spectator collapsed in the East Stand of the ground. Newcastle said that the fan's condition had been stabilised.

Kane turned provider for Spurs' third as his low cross was converted by Heung-min Son in first-half stoppage time. Eric Dier's comical own goal in the final minute gave Newcastle, who were down to 10 after a red card for Jonjo Shelvey, hope but Spurs held on for a draw.

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above.