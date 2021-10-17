Newcastle match with Tottenham Hotspur suspended due to medical emergency in crowd

Magpies fans taken ill in the stands during Premier League match on Sunday

The National
Oct 17, 2021

The Premier League game between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur was suspended after a medical emergency in the crowd.

Fans in the East Stand at St James' Park alerted players that someone had taken ill in the crowd and paramedics from both sides sprinted over to offer their assistance.

Spurs were leading 2-1 in the 41st minute when referee Andre Marriner halted the match after players brought the medical emergency in the crowd to his attention.

The players waited on the sidelines for a few minutes before being sent back to their dressing rooms.

The supporter was taken to hospital with club officials saying the person was stabilised before play resumed.

More to Follow...

Updated: October 17th 2021, 4:46 PM
