Newcastle match with Tottenham Hotspur suspended due to medical emergency in crowd

The Premier League game between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur was suspended after a medical emergency in the crowd.

Fans in the East Stand at St James' Park alerted players that someone had taken ill in the crowd and paramedics from both sides sprinted over to offer their assistance.

Spurs were leading 2-1 in the 41st minute when referee Andre Marriner halted the match after players brought the medical emergency in the crowd to his attention.

The players waited on the sidelines for a few minutes before being sent back to their dressing rooms.

The supporter was taken to hospital with club officials saying the person was stabilised before play resumed.

The supporter who was in need of urgent medical assistance has been stabilised and is on their way to hospital.



— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 17, 2021

