Arsenal salaries 2021-22: Who is the highest paid star at Emirates Stadium?

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is facing a challenging season in charge of the Gunners.

The 39-year-old Spaniard won the FA Cup twice at Arsenal as a player and succeeded compatriot Unai Emery, who was sacked in November 2019, and it's fair to say it hasn't all been plain sailing.

His team finished that first season in eighth in the Premier League, and followed up in the 2020-21 season in the same position, although they did win the FA Cup in his first term in charge.

They started 2021-22 with shocking defeats against newly-promoted Brentford, Chelsea, and champions Manchester City, but Arteta then galvanised his players and there has been steady improvement.

At least the manager still has Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to spearhead his attack - the Arsenal captain signed a new three-year contract last year just when it seemed he was heading for a transfer.

So where does Aubameyang fit in to the Arsenal pay league? You can see all the Gunners players and their weekly salaries for the 2021-22 season, according to Spotrac, an online sports team and player contract website, in the photo gallery above.

Who is the highest paid star at Arsenal?

No surprise here, Aubameyang takes the honours in 2021-22. After his new contract, the Arsenal attacker earning a weekly wage of £250,000 ($343,000), or £13m a year, according to spotrac.com. That puts him way ahead of Alexandre Lacazette and Thomas Partey.

The top 10 highest paid Arsenal players in 2021-2022

1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, £250,000 a week

2. Thomas Partey, £200,000 a week

3. Alexandre Lacazette £182,063 a week

4. Nicolas Pepe, £140,000 a week

5. Ben White, £120,000 a week

6. Kieran Tierney, £110,000 a week

7= Sead Kolasinac, £100,000 a week

7= Bernd Leno, £100,000 a week

7= Granit Xhaka, £100,000 a week

10. Gabriel Martinelli, £90,000 a week