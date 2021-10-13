Cristiano Ronaldo sets another goalscoring record. Here are 56 of them in pictures

Cristiano Ronaldo's goalscoring powers show no signs of waning after the Portugal forward scored three in a 5-0 rout of Luxembourg in 2022 World Cup qualifying.

Last month the 36-year-old became the highest scoring player in international football with two goals against Republic of Ireland to move him past the 109 he had shared with Iran's Ali Daei.

He extended that record to 115 in Faro on Tuesday, netting a treble to keep Portugal second in Group A a point behind Serbia.

It was the Manchester United forward's 10th international hat-trick, making him the first to achieve that feat.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus player is the proud owner of many records at club and international level. Above is a gallery of just some of them.