Cristiano Ronaldo sets another goalscoring record. Here are 56 of them in pictures

Portugal forward first player to score 10 international hat-tricks after treble against Luxembourg

Steve Luckings
Oct 13, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo's goalscoring powers show no signs of waning after the Portugal forward scored three in a 5-0 rout of Luxembourg in 2022 World Cup qualifying.

Last month the 36-year-old became the highest scoring player in international football with two goals against Republic of Ireland to move him past the 109 he had shared with Iran's Ali Daei.

Read more
Cristiano Ronaldo nets hat-trick as Portugal rout Luxembourg - in pictures

He extended that record to 115 in Faro on Tuesday, netting a treble to keep Portugal second in Group A a point behind Serbia.

It was the Manchester United forward's 10th international hat-trick, making him the first to achieve that feat.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus player is the proud owner of many records at club and international level. Above is a gallery of just some of them.

Updated: October 13th 2021, 3:40 AM
Cristiano RonaldoManchester UnitedReal MadridJuventus
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Cristiano Ronaldo sets another goalscoring record. Here are 56 of them in pictures
An image that illustrates this article Cristiano Ronaldo nets hat-trick as Portugal rout Luxembourg
An image that illustrates this article Rashford looks to put on-field frustrations behind him with United return
An image that illustrates this article England ratings v Hungary: Jack Grealish 7, Raheem Sterling 5, Harry Kane 4