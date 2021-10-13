Cristiano Ronaldo nets hat-trick as Portugal rout Luxembourg - in pictures

Cristiano Ronaldo scored career hat-trick No 58 as Portugal crushed hapless Luxembourg 5-0 in Group A of World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.

Ronaldo extended his international goals record to 115 in 182 caps. The treble in Faro also saw him become the first player to net 10 international hat-tricks.

Victory ensures Portugal remain a point behind leaders Serbia, who moved onto 17 points with a 3-1 home win over Azerbaijan, with a game in hand and superior goal difference.

Portugal had the game all but won within the first 18 minutes.

Ronaldo struck twice from the penalty spot before his Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes made it three as he fired in following good work from Bernardo Silva.

The forward then missed two gilt-edged chances either side of the break as he sought a third, before being denied a spectacular hat-trick goal when Anthony Moris kept out his acrobatic overhead kick.

Portugal did not have to wait long for their fourth, however, as midfielder Joao Palhinha headed in from the resulting corner with just over 20 minutes to go.

Ronaldo was not to be denied as the hosts pushed on, netting three minutes from time with a header.

“We had three final lefts and we succeeded in this one,” said Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patrício, who made his 100th appearance with the national team. “Two to go now.”

Fernando Santos' side travel to Ireland before then hosting Serbia in what could be a winner-takes-all fixture to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar next month.