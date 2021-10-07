Cristiano Ronaldo trains with Portugal ahead of World Cup qualifiers - in pictures

Cristiano Ronaldo is back with the Portugal national team this week looking to extend his lead at the top of the international goalscorers' chart.

READ MORE Cristiano Ronaldo 'proud' to have broken international record with 111 goals for Portugal

The 36-year-old has made a flying start to his second spell at Premier League side Manchester United, scoring five goals in six games since his summer return to England.

On the international front, Ronaldo recently overtook Ali Daei's international record tally of 109 goals and currently stands on his own at the front with 111.

And with games against Qatar (friendly), Luxembourg and Republic of Ireland (World Cup qualifiers) coming up, it would be a shock if his lead is not extended.

Portugal are currently top of Group A on 13 points, having won four and drawn one of their five games, two ahead of second-placed Serbia. Luxembourg are third with six points, while winless Ireland are second bottom with only two draws to their name.