Kane, Foden and Grealish train with England ahead of World Cup qualifiers - in pictures

England players are back on World Cup qualifying duty this week as the Premier League stops for the international break.

Gareth Southgate's side play two games in four days when they travel to Andorra on Saturday, before taking on Hungary at Wembley Stadium next Tuesday.

The Three Lions currently sit top of Group I on 16 points, having won five of their six games, and are four clear of second placed Albania.

In their last round of games, England beat Hungary and Andorra 4-0, before dropping points for the first time in the group when they drew 1-1 with Poland.

Southgate will be without defenders Harry Maguire and Trent Alexander-Arnold for the upcoming games, but still had a strong squad of players out on the training pitch at St George's Park on Tuesday in the likes of Harry Kane, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish.

AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori, Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins and Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale were recalled by Southgate when he announced his 23-man squad a week ago.

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell and Roma striker Tammy Abraham have also been called up and joined the squad at training.

Chilwell's club teammate Reece James has been ruled out through injury, while Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse has replaced Kalvin Phillips as the Leeds man has picked up a calf problem.