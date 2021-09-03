England player ratings v Hungary: Harry Maguire 8, Raheem Sterling 8, Harry Kane 7

ENGLAND RATINGS: Jordan Pickford - 6: Could have done with a deckchair in first half such was Hungary’s lack of attacking threat. And then left it out for the second for more of the same until he had to make a save in the 80th minute. Reuters

England thrashed Hungary 4-0 in their first match since reaching the Euro 2020 final with a thoroughly professional World Cup qualifying performance.

After a tight first half in Budapest when the Hungarians proved difficult to break down, the floodgates opened when Raheem Sterling finished well from Mason Mount's pull-back after 55 minutes.

England captain Harry Kane - who could and should have finished the match with four goals to his name - made it two eight minutes later when he headed home from Sterling's cross from the right.

READ MORE Gareth Southgate urges England not to lose humility ahead of Hungary World Cup qualifier

Defender Harry Maguire made it three on 69 minutes when his header from a Luke Shaw corner was fumbled into the net by Hungary goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.

Three Lions midfielder Declan Rice completed the rout with a shot from the edge of the area that Gulacsi should have stopped.

The match was marred by ugly scenes in the stands with Hungary set to face punishment for the actions of their fans.

Sterling was pelted with cups after scoring for England, a flare was thrown on to the pitch and there were reports that racist abuse was directed at away players.

England are now in a very strong permission as they look to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. Gareth Southgate's side are top of their group having won four out of four matches and are five points clear of second placed Poland.

Next up are Andorra at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, then they travel to Poland three days later.

Expo details Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia The world fair will run for six months from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021. It is expected to attract 25 million visits Some 70 per cent visitors are projected to come from outside the UAE, the largest proportion of international visitors in the 167-year history of World Expos. More than 30,000 volunteers are required for Expo 2020 The site covers a total of 4.38 sqkm, including a 2 sqkm gated area It is located adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South

How the UAE gratuity payment is calculated now Employees leaving an organisation are entitled to an end-of-service gratuity after completing at least one year of service. The tenure is calculated on the number of days worked and does not include lengthy leave periods, such as a sabbatical. If you have worked for a company between one and five years, you are paid 21 days of pay based on your final basic salary. After five years, however, you are entitled to 30 days of pay. The total lump sum you receive is based on the duration of your employment. 1. For those who have worked between one and five years, on a basic salary of Dh10,000 (calculation based on 30 days): a. Dh10,000 ÷ 30 = Dh333.33. Your daily wage is Dh333.33 b. Dh333.33 x 21 = Dh7,000. So 21 days salary equates to Dh7,000 in gratuity entitlement for each year of service. Multiply this figure for every year of service up to five years. 2. For those who have worked more than five years c. 333.33 x 30 = Dh10,000. So 30 days’ salary is Dh10,000 in gratuity entitlement for each year of service. Note: The maximum figure cannot exceed two years total salary figure.

SHOW COURTS ORDER OF PLAY Wimbledon order of play on Saturday, July 8

All times UAE (+4 GMT) Centre Court (4pm)

Agnieszka Radwanska (9) v Timea Bacsinszky (19)

Ernests Gulbis v Novak Djokovic (2)

Mischa Zverev (27) v Roger Federer (3) Court 1 (4pm)

Milos Raonic (6) v Albert Ramos-Vinolas (25)

Anett Kontaveit v Caroline Wozniacki (5)

Dominic Thiem (8) v Jared Donaldson Court 2 (2.30pm)

Sorana Cirstea v Garbine Muguruza (14)

To finish: Sam Querrey (24) leads Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (12) 6-2, 3-6, 7-6, 1-6, 6-5

Angelique Kerber (1) v Shelby Rogers

Sebastian Ofner v Alexander Zverev (10) Court 3 (2.30pm)

Grigor Dimitrov (13) v Dudi Sela

Alison Riske v Coco Vandeweghe (24)

David Ferrer v Tomas Berdych (11) Court 12 (2.30pm)

Polona Hercog v Svetlana Kuznetsova (7)

Gael Monfils (15) v Adrian Mannarino Court 18 (2.30pm)

Magdalena Rybarikova v Lesia Tsurenko

Petra Martic v Zarina Diyas

