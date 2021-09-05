England player ratings v Andorra: Jesse Lingard 9, Bukayo Saka 8, Patrick Bamford 6

ENGLAND PLAYER RATINGS: Sam Johnstone – 6, Didn’t have much to do but looked comfortable with his hands and feet whenever called upon. Reuters

England extended their perfect record in 2022 World Cup qualifying with a one-sided 4-0 win over Andorra at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Jesse Lingard scored twice and set up the fourth for Bukayo Saka, while Harry Kane - on as a second half substitute - scored the other from the penalty spot.

READ MORE Gareth Southgate lauds 'maturity' of England players after racist abuse in Hungary

Manchester United forward Lingard opened the scoring in the 18th minute and struck again late on after Kane had finally doubled England's lead with a 72nd-minute penalty, which was won by fellow substitute Mason Mount.

Saka gave a more realistic reflection of England's total domination against the Pyrenees principality when he headed in a fourth goal on his 20th birthday.

England's victory in their first match at Wembley since the heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat by Italy in the Euro 2020 final in July maintained their 100 per cent record in qualifying for next year's World Cup in Qatar.

They top Group I with 15 points, six ahead of Albania who beat Hungary 1-0. Poland will cut their lead to five presuming they beat San Marino later on Sunday.

Assessing the performances at Wembley, Danny Lewis provides the player ratings for the England team in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

Buy farm-fresh food The UAE is stepping up its game when it comes to platforms for local farms to show off and sell their produce. In Dubai, visit Emirati Farmers Souq at The Pointe every Saturday from 8am to 2pm, which has produce from Al Ammar Farm, Omar Al Katri Farm, Hikarivege Vegetables, Rashed Farms and Al Khaleej Honey Trading, among others. In Sharjah, the Aljada residential community will launch a new outdoor farmers’ market every Friday starting this weekend. Manbat will be held from 3pm to 8pm, and will host 30 farmers, local home-grown entrepreneurs and food stalls from the teams behind Badia Farms; Emirates Hydroponics Farms; Modern Organic Farm; Revolution Real; Astraea Farms; and Al Khaleej Food. In Abu Dhabi, order farm produce from Food Crowd, an online grocery platform that supplies fresh and organic ingredients directly from farms such as Emirates Bio Farm, TFC, Armela Farms and mother company Al Dahra.

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

