Gareth Southgate lauds 'maturity' of England players after racist abuse in Hungary

Left to right, England's Kalvin Phillips, Kieran Trippier, Patrick Bamford and Harry Kane during a training session at the Hotspur Way Training Ground in London on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

England manager Gareth Southgate has lauded his players' maturity after the 2022 World Cup qualifying match in Hungary on Thursday saw Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham subjected to racist abuse.

Manchester City forward Sterling scored the first goal in the convincing 4-0 win but the result was overshadowed by the abuse aimed at the visitors' black players. As well as the targeting of Sterling and Bellingham, there were boos from the crowd when the England team took a knee before kick-off.

Football's world governing body Fifa vowed to take "appropriate action" against Hungary, while British Prime Minister described the incidents as "completely unacceptable".

Speaking ahead of England's next World Cup qualifier against Andorra on Sunday, Southgate said his team deserves plenty of credit for the way they handled the situation.

“Unfortunately, I don’t know how many camps in the last four years but I seem to have been talking about this subject almost every time we have been together," Southgate, 51, said.

“I can only reiterate that our players are incredibly mature in the way they deal with it. I think they feel supported by their teammates, which is very important to them.

“I think their teammates recognise how challenging it must be for our black players and how disappointing it is in the modern world that we continue to have to answer these questions because of the incidents that happen.

“But we can only keep taking the stance that we have done and hope that we continue to send the right messages, not only to people in football but across society, and that everybody keeps progressing. We know it’s going to take time and we know that feels very slow for everybody, but we have to keep fighting that battle.”

Southgate was joined at the press conference by defender Conor Coady, who, when asked if the hostility and racism the team faced had impacted on morale in the camp, said: “Not at all, I’ll be honest with you.

“We speak about it all the time," the Wolves captain said. “We’ll carry on doing what we’re doing, carry on trying to take a stance and in terms of not just in football but in society we want to try to help, and help change."

Raheem Sterling is abused from the stands after scoring for England against Hungary.

Looking ahead to the game against Andorra at Wembley Stadium, as England aim to make it five wins from five in Group I, Southgate said there would be “a lot of changes” to the team. Coady is expected to play and it appears likely there will be a debut for Leeds striker Patrick Bamford.

On the prospect of playing for his country at Wembley in front of fans, Coady said: “Any time you play at Wembley is a special feeling, a special moment. Even last season when I managed to play in those games, the feeling of just being there playing for your country was incredible.

“But now that my family has a chance to come and watch the game, I think it is a special feeling, a proud moment for everybody in my family. The boys were fantastic the other night and it’s something where we want to go out there now, and we can’t wait for it.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

RESULT Leeds United 1 Manchester City 1

Leeds: Rodrigo (59')

Man City: Sterling (17') Man of the Match: Rodrigo Moreno (Leeds)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Athletic Bilbao v Celta Vigo (Kick-off midnight UAE) Saturday Levante v Getafe (5pm), Sevilla v Real Madrid (7.15pm), Atletico Madrid v Real Valladolid (9.30pm), Cadiz v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Granada v Huesca (5pm), Osasuna v Real Betis (7.15pm), Villarreal v Elche (9.30pm), Alaves v Real Sociedad (midnight) Monday Eibar v Valencia (midnight)

How Filipinos in the UAE invest A recent survey of 10,000 Filipino expatriates in the UAE found that 82 per cent have plans to invest, primarily in property. This is significantly higher than the 2014 poll showing only two out of 10 Filipinos planned to invest. Fifty-five percent said they plan to invest in property, according to the poll conducted by the New Perspective Media Group, organiser of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition. Acquiring a franchised business or starting up a small business was preferred by 25 per cent and 15 per cent said they will invest in mutual funds. The rest said they are keen to invest in insurance (3 per cent) and gold (2 per cent). Of the 5,500 respondents who preferred property as their primary investment, 54 per cent said they plan to make the purchase within the next year. Manila was the top location, preferred by 53 per cent.

