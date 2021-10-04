Tottenham player salaries 2021/22: Who are the highest paid stars at Spurs?

Tottenham Hotspur are looking for a season of improvement under Nuno Espirito Santo, after a seventh-place finish in the Premier League in 2020/21.

Gareth Bale returned to Real Madrid following a successful loan spell but no doubt the best bit of business the North London club pulled off was keeping Harry Kane at the club.

The Spurs striker looked destined to join champions Manchester City over the summer, but chairman Daniel Levy dug his heels in and managed to keep his star player.

Kane, who sits second on the club's all-time scorers' list, is invaluable to Spurs and is paid accordingly. You can see the majority of the Spurs squad's weekly salaries for the 2021/22 season, according to Spotrac, an online sports team and player contract website, in the photo gallery above.

Who is the highest paid player at Tottenham?

Harry Kane shares first place with Tanguy Ndombele. According to spotrac.com the England striker and French midfielder both pocket £200,000 a week ($270,899). That amounts to an annual salary of £10.4 million.

The top 10 highest paid players at Tottenham in 2021/22?

1. Harry Kane, £200,000 a week

1= Tanguy Ndombele, £200,000 a week

3. Son Heung-min, £140,000

4. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, £101,923

5. Dele Alli, £100,000

5= Hugo Lloris, £100,000

7. Lucas Moura, £80,000

8. Steven Bergwijn, £73,077

9. Eric Dier, £72,215

10. Giovani Lo Celso, £70,000