Manchester City player salaries 2021-22: Who are the highest paid stars at Etihad Stadium?

Premier League champions Manchester City might have missed out on recruiting Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane - but there is certainly no shortage of outstanding talent at Etihad Stadium.

Jack Grealish, a £100 million recruit from Aston Villa, was their biggest signing in the summer, joining a star-studded squad even without the departed Sergio Aguero.

City stormed to the 2020-21 Premier League by a huge 12 points from Manchester United, also adding the League Cup for a fourth straight time.

So how does the Manchester City pay league look after all their success? You can see all the City players and their weekly salaries for the 2021-22 season, according to Spotrac, an online sports team and player contract website, and salarysport.com, in the photo gallery above.

Who is the highest paid star at Manchester City?

Midfield star Kevin de Bruyne is the top earner at Manchester City, with a weekly wage of £400,000 a week, according to spotrac.com, after signing a new two-year deal in May 2021, which will keep him at the club until 2025.

The top 10 highest paid Manchester City players in 2021-2022

1. Kevin de Bruyne, £400,000 a week

2= Jack Grealish, £300,000 a week

2= Raheem Sterling, £300,000 a week

4. John Stones, £250,000 a week

5= Fernandino, £150,000 a week

5= Bernardo Silva, £150,000 a week

7. Ilkay Gundogan, £140,000 a week

8. Rodrigo, £121,154 a week

9= Aymeric Laporte, £120,000 a week

9= Riyad Mahrez, £120,000 a week