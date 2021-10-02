Cristiano Ronaldo leads Manchester United training fun - in pictures

Cristiano Ronaldo led his Manchester United team-mates in a light-hearted training session as they prepared to face Everton on Saturday.

United sit in fourth place in the Premier League, a point behind leaders Liverpool, and will encounter a stiff test against an Everton side just one place behind them.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side face a quick turnaround after their Champions League win against Villarreal on Wednesday and the manager hopes the fans will help them get over any fatigue.

"The crowd’s going to have to help," said Solskjaer. "That’s important, and I know they will."

Marcus Rashford joined Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and the other United stars in full training after a recent shoulder operation and should be available after the international break.

"Marcus trained fully for the first time with contact," Solskjaer. "There were a few tackles flying in on him and he seemed okay, which was nice to see. Marcus is fit, he's worked really hard."

