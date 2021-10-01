The smile is back: Harry Kane celebrates hat-trick against Mura - in pictures

Harry Kane was visibly pleased as he capped a prolific night in the Europa Conference League against Mura by completing a hat-trick after coming on as a substitute.

Kane is yet to score in the Premier League this season and Spurs entered the match on the back of a harrowing derby defeat to Arsenal. While their opponents were the lowest ranked team in the competition, a 5-1 win was just the boost Nuno Espirito Santo's side needed.

Dele Alli and Giovani Lo Celso scored in the opening eight minutes to put Spurs ahead. But Ziga Kous scored after half-time to put doubts in the minds of the hosts. However, England captain Kane was brought in for the final 30 minutes and that put the result beyond any doubt.

Lucas played through for Kane to score on 68 minutes before the England forward struck again after sweeping in from Son's cross. Kane made it three towards the end following a fine pass from Lo Celso.

Kane's hat-trick was the 13th for his side and put him in the right frame of mind for the Sunday's Premier League match against Aston Villa.

"Every striker wants to score goals. I probably wasn't expecting to come on today but it's nice to get the minutes," Kane told BT Sport.

"Whenever you see the ball hit the back of the net it's a good feeling. Hopefully we can take it into the weekend. It was nice to come off the bench and score a few goals."

Manager Santo said the win had injected energy into the team.

"Today was important to perform the way we did," he said. "A good result and this way we recover better and prepare for the next one better. A lot of positives."

However, the result does not change the fact that Tottenham have lost their last three league matches and are placed 11th, three spots below Villa.

Three straight league losses have undoubtedly increased the pressure on Nuno, who was named Premier League manager of the month for August after leading Spurs to victories in their first three matches.