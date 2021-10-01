Tottenham ratings v Mura: Brilliant Kane 10, Winks 7, Gil 5

Harry Kane came off the bench and scored a hat-trick as Tottenham dominated Slovenian side Mura 5-1 in their Europa Conference League group stage match on Thursday.

Pressure had been mounting on Kane following his struggles in the league and his hat-trick is expected to put the England star in the right frame of mind to regain his touch.

Dele Alli's penalty and Giovani Lo Celso's strike put Spurs in the driver's seat before a brilliant volley from Ziga Kous put Mura back in the contest after half-time.

Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo then introduced Kane, Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura for the final 30 minutes.

The changes worked instantly as the struggling Premier League club took complete control of the match.

"Every striker wants to score goals. I probably wasn't expecting to come on today but it's nice to get the minutes," Kane told BT Sport.

"Whenever you see the ball hit the back of the net it's a good feeling. Hopefully we can take it into the weekend. It was nice to come off the bench and score a few goals."

