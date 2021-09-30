Champions League team of the week: Cristiano Ronaldo and the Moldova magicians

Some unexpected drama in the Champions League this midweek - and another late show that could have been scripted.

The biggest upset was undoubtedly Moldovan league Sheriff Tiraspol's 2-1 victory at 13-times champions Real Madrid on Tuesday. Carlo Ancelotti was left puzzled after his side dominated, but the result echoed around the world.

Close behind in the shock factor was Barcelona's 3-0 demise at Benfica. Barca might not be the force of yesteryear, particularly after parting ways with Lionel Messi, but such a setback could spell the end for coach Ronald Koeman.

Holders Chelsea were beaten 1-0 at Juventus, in the first Champions League setback for manager Thomas Tuchel, while PSG were 2-0 victors over Manchester City.

Manchester United, however, were late 2-1 winners against Villarreal, their conquerors in the Europa League final last season. Who stepped up with the final say? Cristiano Ronaldo, of course!

