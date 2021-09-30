Champions League team of the week: Cristiano Ronaldo and the Moldova magicians

A midweek of high drama in Europe's premier competition

Ian Hawkey
Sep 30, 2021

Some unexpected drama in the Champions League this midweek - and another late show that could have been scripted.

The biggest upset was undoubtedly Moldovan league Sheriff Tiraspol's 2-1 victory at 13-times champions Real Madrid on Tuesday. Carlo Ancelotti was left puzzled after his side dominated, but the result echoed around the world.

Close behind in the shock factor was Barcelona's 3-0 demise at Benfica. Barca might not be the force of yesteryear, particularly after parting ways with Lionel Messi, but such a setback could spell the end for coach Ronald Koeman.

Holders Chelsea were beaten 1-0 at Juventus, in the first Champions League setback for manager Thomas Tuchel, while PSG were 2-0 victors over Manchester City.

Manchester United, however, were late 2-1 winners against Villarreal, their conquerors in the Europa League final last season. Who stepped up with the final say? Cristiano Ronaldo, of course!

Ian Hawkey picks out his star performers from the Champions League week in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

Updated: September 30th 2021, 7:36 AM
FootballChampions LeagueCristiano RonaldoJuventus
