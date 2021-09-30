Al Wahda's Omar Khrbin fires late equaliser to deny Al Ain

Penalty spot drama in ninth minute of stoppage time at the Hazza bin Zayed stadium

Al Wahda captain Ismail Matar is challenged by an Al Ain player in the Adnoc Pro League matchweek-6 at Hazza bin Zayed stadium on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Photo: PLC

Amith Passela
Sep 30, 2021

An stoppage-time equaliser denied Al Ain full points in the Adnoc Pro League for the second time in as many games on Wednesday.

Soufian Rahimi had given Al Ain the lead against Al Wahda when he fired in a low pass from Kodjo Laba on 65 minutes.

However, Al Ain’s Ivorian defender Kouame Autonne brought down Omar Khrbin in the last move of the game and the Syrian stepped in to fire the equaliser nine minutes into stoppage time of matchweek-6 at the Hazza bin Zayed stadium.

Al Ain suffered a similar fate when the promoted Al Orooba came back from three goals down at half time to snatch a 3-3 result with an equaliser deep into injury time last week.

Despite the successive draws, Al Ain remain undefeated on top of the league table on 14 points, one above defending champions Al Jazira.

Wahda are the other team yet to taste defeat but they are in eighth spot having drawn five of their six matches.

Ajman stunned Sharjah 1-0 for their first win against them in more than nine years at the Rashid bin Saeed stadium.

Mohammed Firas netted the all-important goal on 72 minutes to hand Sharjah their second defeat in six games.

Sebastian Tagliabue celebrated a 100 league-goal milestone for Al Nasr to salvage a 2-2 result against Baniyas at the Al Maktoum stadium.

Baniyas’ Swedish striker Issac Thelin and Serbian defender Sasa Ivkovic found the back of the net twice in 10 minutes after the break. Antonio De Carvalho closed the gap six minutes from time before Tagliabue struck deep into injury time.

Paulo Melo scored a winner a minute from time for Khor Fakkan to overcome bottom team Emirates 2-1.

Feras Saleh had put Emirates in front on 28 minutes but their joy was short lived as Raphael Guimaraes was on target nine minutes later at the Saqr bin Mohammad Al Qassimi stadium.

Updated: September 30th 2021, 6:26 AM
