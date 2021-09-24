Al Orooba stage stunning comeback to end Al Ain's perfect start to Adnoc Pro League season

Kodjo Laba scored a first half hat-trick for Al Ain but it proved in vain as Al Orooba fought back to draw 3-3. Photo: Adnoc Pro League

Al Ain striker Kodjo Laba's first-half hat-trick proved in vain as Al Orooba fought back to claim a dramatic 3-3 draw in the fifth round of the Adnoc Pro League on Thursday.

Al Ain entered the match at the Fujairah Stadium having won their opening four league matches to occupy top spot, while the hosts were still searching for their first victory of the season.

So when Laba struck three times in the first half to give Al Ain a 3-0 lead at the break, a fifth successive win appeared a foregone conclusion. It continues a stunning start to the campaign for the the Togolese forward, who has already scored nine goals.

However, Al Orooba began their unlikely comeback in the 59th minute when Ali Madan slotted home from the penalty spot, before substitute Saeed Obaid found the net off an assist from Kingsley Eduwo nine minutes later.

Bahraini midfielder Madan then grabbed his second of the match in the 99th minute to earn Al Orooba a dramatic draw and end Al Ain's perfect start to the campaign.

Elsewhere, Al Wahda and Shabab Al Ahli played out a scoreless draw at Al Nahyan stadium and Al Wasl scored a late equaliser at Kalba in a 1-1 draw.

Kalba took the lead in 40th minute through a free kick from striker Ahmed Amir but let their lead slip when William Pottker netted the equaliser a minute into added time.

Four Pro League matches will take place on Friday, with Khorfakkan hosting Al Dhafra at the Saqr bin Mohammad al Qassimi Stadium and Ajman travelling to Baniyas. Both matches are scheduled for 6.45pm.

In the two later fixtures (kick-off 9pm), Sharjah take on Al Jazira at the Sharjah Stadium, while Emirates welcome Al Nasr to the Emirates Club Stadium.