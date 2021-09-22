Henk ten Cate not worried by Al Wahda's lack of wins

Al Wahda manager Henk ten Cate is confident his side can make up lost ground in the Adnoc Pro League, starting with three points against Shabab Al Ahli on Thursday.

Wahda have drawn their first four league games to sit sixth in the 14-team league, six points behind leaders Al Ain. Shabab Al Ahli are third on 10 points.

The experienced Dutchman said championships are decided at the end of the season, and said his players had been unfortunate not to convert more performances into wins thus far.

“The league has just started and there is so much to play for,” Ten Cate said.

“I don’t think titles and championships are decided until April or May. We are undefeated in four games. We have been a bit unlucky in some of the games but we are a good side.

“Shabab Al Ahli is also a strong side and it’s going to be an interesting game between two good sides.”

The former Ajax head coach blamed fatigue for last week's 1-1 draw against Al Wasl, with that match coming two days after the Abu Dhabi club beat Sharjah to reach the quarter-finals of the Asian Champions League.

“Some players were feeling tired on their legs and I think it’s logical and normal," he said. "My players are super-fit, so no problems when we play Shabab Al Ahli.”

League leaders Al Ain travel to Al Orooba looking to make it five wins from as many games to start the campaign.

Kalba will be without their Togolese captain and striker Peniel Mlapa when they host Al Wasl.