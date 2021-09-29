Arsenal's Granit Xhaka ruled out for three months following knee injury

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka faces up to three months on the sidelines after suffering a significant injury to his knee during the match against Tottenham Hotspur, the club said on Wednesday.

Xhaka limped off the ground after 82 minutes during Arsenal's 3-1 win against Spurs on Sunday following a challenge from Lucas Moura. In a statement, Arsenal said the Swiss international had injured his medial knee ligament but would not require surgery.

"Further to injuring his right knee during Sunday's match against Tottenham Hotspur, assessments and scans have confirmed that Granit Xhaka suffered a significant injury to his medial knee ligament," Arsenal's statement read.

"A specialist consultation took place in London on Tuesday evening which has determined that Granit does not require surgery. Granit's recovery and rehabilitation programme will start immediately and we are aiming for him to be back in action in approximately three months.

"Everyone at the club will now be supporting and working hard with Granit to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible."

It has been a rough few months for Xhaka. Sunday was Xhaka's first game back following a three-match ban for a red card in the 5-0 defeat to Manchester City. He had only recently recovered having tested positive for Covid during the international break.

The injury also means Switzerland will be without their captain for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Northern Ireland and Lithuania.