Arsenal v Tottenham player ratings: Smith Rowe 8, Saka 9; Alli 4, Kane 6

ARSENAL RATINGS: Aaron Ramsdale - 7: Strong wrists needed to palm Son shot over bar with his first save of game. Rescued by Xhaka after awful pass out from back just before Gunners' second goal. Brilliant leaping save to tip Moura strike onto bar in injury-time.

Arsenal secured the North London bragging rights after beating Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 at a bouncing Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The Gunners scored three goals in 34 first-half minutes - courtesy of Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka - to blow away sorry Spurs, who managed a late consolation through Son Heung-min.

After a dreadful start to the season, Arsenal have now won three games in a row to move one place before Spurs and up to 10th in the Premier League table.

“It’s quite easy when you have boys like this — they always listen, always ready to learn,” Aubameyang said. “They feel free when they play. That’s why they’re doing amazing.”

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, meanwhile, are going in the other direction after losing three on the spin and have conceded three goals in each of those defeats - to Crystal Palace, Chelsea and now Arsenal.

Spurs club captain Hugo Lloris was blunt about the day's efforts. “We lost complete control in the first half. We got smashed and then had a good reaction,” said the French goalkeeper.

“It's frustrating and very disappointing. It's the moment to stick together and carry on. The players were ready but we lost a bit of control. We lost balance in the middle of the pitch.”

Gareth Cox provides the player ratings in the gallery above.