Southampton v Wolves ratings: Romeu 5, Livramento 7; Jimenez 8, Coady 7

Jimenez scores first goal since horrific head injury in November

Liam Wheeler
Sep 26, 2021

Raul Jimenez scored his first goal in nearly a year as Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrated a 1-0 win over Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on Sunday.

It was an emotional day for Jimenez following his horrific head injury in November. Jimenez feared he would never play again after suffering a fractured skull in a clash with David Luiz last year.

The Mexico striker only returned to action at the start of this season and had gone without a goal in five games.

Jimenez broke the deadlock in the 61st minute, avoiding Jan Bednarek's challenge to latch on to a long ball from keeper Jose Sa before wrong-footing Mohammed Salisu.

"I want to score every game, I knew the goal was coming, I was fighting for it, working for it and the team deserves it," Jimenez said.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side remain winless after six league matches and were booed off at full-time.

The scoreline could have been even worse for Southampton if goalkeeper Alex McCarthy had not denied Jimenez a second goal with a fine save in stoppage-time.

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above.

Updated: September 26th 2021, 4:44 PM
FootballPremier LeagueSouthamptonWolverhampton Wanderers Fc
