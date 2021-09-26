Ranked: capacity of Premier League stadiums after plan to upgrade Anfield - in pictures

Football fans are well and truly back in the stands and no one will ever take their noise at the grounds for granted again.

When the pandemic struck, vast stadiums looked no more than expensive facades as football, like all sports, was played behind closed doors. But we have turned a corner in the fight against the pandemic, and that means getting back to something resembling a normal life. And that also includes supporting teams at grounds.

This gradual return has come at a perfect time for Liverpool as they confirmed plans to increase the capacity of the Anfield Stadium to over 61,000 which will make it the third biggest stadium in the Premier League.

Around 7,000 seats are set to be added at the Anfield Road Stand, in time for the 2023-24 season.

So which venues in the Premier League are bigger than Anfield? You can see the capacity of the home venues of each of the 20 Premier League teams — according to football-stadiums.co.uk — in the picture gallery above.

