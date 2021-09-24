Ronald Koeman pleased with Barcelona 'attitude' as goalless draw with Cadiz adds pressure

Catalans sit seventh in La Liga, seven points behind leaders Real Madrid after five games

The National
Sep 24, 2021

Ronald Koeman said he was pleased with his team's "attitude" in the goalless draw against Cadiz on Thursday night as the pressure continues to mount on the Barcelona manager following a slow start to the season.

The stalemate leaves Barca seventh in La Liga and while they are unbeaten, the Catalans have only won two of their opening five matches and trail leaders Real Madrid by seven points. It was also a second straight draw against supposedly inferior opposition after Barcelona needed a 90th-minute equaliser from defender Ronald Araujo to salvage a point against Granada in their previous outing.

Teen spirit not enough for Barcelona in bleak Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich

It leaves Koeman in an increasingly precarious position. Barcelona President Joan Laporta had backed Koeman as manager before the match but also said he had to start producing better football and that the board would not shirk tough decisions if they needed to be made.

While disappointed that Barca had failed to pick up all three points for a second successive match, Koeman said it was more important to look at how the team had played overall.

"It's not always down to a result. We have to analyse what the team did, the attitude of the team, the commitment of the team and I can't complain about any of that from this game," the Dutchman told reporters.

"I'm not happy, of course, because we had four or five clear chances and we didn't score any goals," he said, adding that the sending off of Frenkie de Jong made it even more difficult.

"What I take away is the attitude, not my own personal situation. Because if we win it looks like we carry on, and if not we look for another coach – and that's a question for you."

Koeman said the absence of a number of first team players had contributed to their lacklustre display. Barca were missing Jordi Alba, Sergio Aguero and Pedri among others.

"I have said several times you always have to try and win every game," Koeman added. "But you have to be realistic, look at the squad we have and the players missing ... we've got seven starters out."

Updated: September 24th 2021, 6:45 AM
FootballLa LigaBarcelona
