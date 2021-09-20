Chelsea and Liverpool provide two players each: Premier League team of the week

Goalkeeper: David de Gea (Manchester United) – Has hardly saved penalties in recent years but made a wonderful injury-time stop to deny Mark Noble an equaliser. AFP

After five matches of the new Premier League season, only three teams remain unbeaten and remarkably, Chelsea and Liverpool are separated only by alphabetical order having produced identical results so far.

Chelsea followed up Liverpool's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday with a three-goal win at Tottenham the following day, while Manchester United - third but level on points - kept pace after a dramatic 2-1 victory at West Ham which saw David de Gea save an injury-time penalty.

The round began on Friday night with an entertaining 1-1 at St James' Park between Newcastle and Leeds, before Saturday's fixtures got under way at Molineux where Brentford beat Wolves 2-0 for their first ever Premier League away win.

Along with Liverpool's win over Palace, Saturday's afternoon matches saw champions Manchester City held to a goalless draw by Southampton at the Etihad, Arsenal register successive wins thanks to Martin Odegaard's free-kick at Burnley, and Watford condemn fellow promoted side Norwich to a fifth straight defeat.

Saturday's late kick-off at Villa Park saw Aston Villa beat Everton 3-0 to inflict a first defeat of the campaign on Rafael Benitez.

On Sunday, at the same time as United's win at West Ham, Brighton continued their fine start with a 2-1 victory over Leicester City, before Chelsea rounded off the weekend after a dominant second half ensured all three points at Spurs.

