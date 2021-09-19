Manchester United claim dramatic win at West Ham after David de Gea's late penalty save

David De Gea celebrates with his Manchester United teammates after victory over West Ham at the London Stadium. Getty Images

Manchester United claimed a dramatic late win against West Ham on Saturday to extend their unbeaten start to the Premier League season as David de Gea saved an injury-time penalty after Jesse Lingard struck the winner against his former club.

West Ham took the lead after half an hour through Said Benrahma's deflected effort before Cristiano Ronaldo levelled five minutes later with his fourth United goal in three games since returning to the club.

United proceeded to take control and amassed 10 shots on target throughout the match, although West Ham still posed a danger and had several chances to retake the lead.

However, it was substitute Lingard, who spent a successful loan spell at West Ham during the second half of last season, who broke the deadlock with a fine curling finish in the final minute of regular time.

"I got a brilliant reception. I had a good time here but I have to move on with Man United and do my best with Man United," Lingard said.

Ronaldo thought he had earned a penalty moments later when he was brought down in the penalty area by West Ham defender Kurt Zouma, but referee Martin Atkinson and VAR waved off the Portuguese striker's appeals.

West Ham immediately went down the other end of the pitch and were given the chance to snatch a draw when the hosts were awarded a penalty after Andriy Yarmolenko's cross hit United defender Luke Shaw's arm. West Ham captain Mark Noble was introduced off the bench to take the spot kick but saw his effort firmly saved by De Gea.

"A massive three points for us. Going through my head was 'save the ball'," De Gea said. "It was a really tough game, both teams had good chances, again a great goal from Jesse.

"It is a massive three points. In the dressing room we said the three points were the most important thing."

The Spaniard's save ended West Ham's unbeaten start to the season and ensured an ideal response from United following Tuesday's shock defeat to Young Boys in their Champions League group opener, when Lingard gifted the Swiss club the winning goal.

"We all feel sorry for him, this is football and you have to accept it," West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna said of Noble's penalty miss. "He is experienced enough to take any penalty, the next one he will score for sure."

In Sunday's other game, Brighton & Hove Albion maintained their superb start to the season with a 2-1 win over Leicester City.

Neal Maupay opened the scoring in the first half at the Amex Stadium from the penalty spot and Danny Welbeck doubled the hosts' lead with a glancing header shortly after the break. Jamie Vardy halved the deficit shortly after the hour mark but Brighton held on for their fourth win in five matches.