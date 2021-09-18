Liverpool v Crystal Palace player ratings: Mohamed Salah 8, Sadio Mane 7; Wilfried Zaha 6

LIVERPOOL PLAYER RATINGS: Alisson Becker - 7. The Brazilian misjudged an early effort but recovered to make a last-gasp save. He never looked ruffled again and was quick off his line to kill off any danger. AFP

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane scored his 100th goal for the club to help secure a 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace in an entertaining Premier League contest at Anfield on Saturday.

Mane turned the ball in from close range just before halftime as he claimed a Premier League record for the most consecutive goals against one club with his ninth versus Palace. He has 10 in all competitions against the London club.

Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita, with a superb volley, added late strikes to give the scoreline an emphatic look after the home fans had earlier been left aghast over Diogo Jota's early contender for miss of the season.

Mane brought up his century of goals for the Reds in all competitions, the 18th player to do so, when Salah’s header was pushed into his path by Palace keeper Vicente Guaita to give him an easy finish from close-range after 43 minutes.

The goal followed a shocking miss by Jota from a similar situation as Thiago Alcantara’s header was only parried to the forward by Guaita but, with the goal at his mercy, the Portugal international blazed over the bar from all of two yards.

