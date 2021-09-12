PSG ratings v Clermont: Ander Herrera 8, Kylian Mbappe 9

PSG RATINGS: Gianluigi Donnarumma – 7 – The Italian shotstopper showcased his superb ability throughout the game making several brilliant blocks and saves, particularly a catch from a sharp shot. AFP

Paris Saint-Germain kept their perfect Ligue 1 record intact as they hammered promoted Clermont 4-0 with a brutal display on Saturday.

In the absence of Lionel Messi and Neymar, who were not in the squad after returning late from international duty with Argentina and Brazil, Kylian Mbappe netted his fourth goal on his first appearance at the Parc des Princes since his failed transfer to Real Madrid.

The France striker, who has just recovered from a calf injury, was a constant threat as he added to Ander Herrera's first-half brace with Idrissa Gueye rounding if off after the hour.

PSG, who travel to Club Brugge for their Champions League Group A opener on Wednesday, lead the standings on 15 points with Clermont still third on eight points after their first defeat in their first season in the elite.