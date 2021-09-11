Paris Saint-German thrash Clermont despite absence of Neymar and Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain defeated promoted Clermont 4-0 on Saturday despite Lionel Messi and Neymar both missing the game after their exertions playing in World Cup qualifiers during the week.

Ander Herrera scored twice at the Parc de Princes to make it five wins from five in Ligue 1 for Mauricio Pochettino's team, with Kylian Mbappe and Idrissa Gueye completing the scoring.

Clermont, playing in the top flight for the first time, entered the weekend a surprising third, and unbeaten after two wins and two draws. But even without some superstar names, PSG proved too strong.

“We didn't concede a goal, it was very important against a team who had been playing so well since the beginning of the season,” said PSG midfielder Danilo Pereira.

Pochettino left Argentina duo Messi and Angel Di Maria, and Brazil star Neymar out of the squad to allow them extra time to recover before Wednesday's Champions League opener at Club Brugge.

The trio were all involved in qualifiers in South America on Thursday, with Messi's home debut for PSG pushed back after his record-setting hat-trick against Bolivia.

The triple strike made Messi the top international goalscorer in South American football history with 79 goals, overtaking Pele.

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made his first start for PSG since signing from AC Milan, but it was another summer arrival, Achraf Hakimi, who created the opening goal.

The Moroccan wing-back's fierce low ball across the box was palmed out by Arthur Desmas, leaving Herrera to head home with the Clermont goalkeeper stranded.

PSG's second goal came in similar fashion as Mbappe's delivery was only partly cut out by Clermont captain Florent Ogier, presenting Herrera with the simplest of chances.

Mbappe, who recovered from a calf injury to play, notched his fourth goal of the season 10 minutes into the second half as he ran on to Julian Draxler's ball over the Clermont defence and rounded Desmas to slot in.

The France striker played a central role in PSG's fourth of the afternoon as well, drawing a fine save from Desmas before the rebound looped towards Gueye, who stooped to nod into an empty net.

“It was my first game, it was a bit special and we got a perfect result after a good preparation,” said Italy goalkeeper Donnarumma, who started in place of Keylor Navas. “I was a bit emotional to play my first game for the club.”

