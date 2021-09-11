Manchester United v Newcastle player ratings: Fernandes 8, Ronaldo 8; Woodman 5, Almiron 8

MANCHESTER UNITED RATINGS: David de Gea - 7: Not much to do in first half bar one easy save from deflected Ritchie shot. Parried away powerful Joelinton strike in second half. No chance with goal. AP

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in his first game back in England as Manchester United eventually overcame a stubborn Newcastle United performance to clinch a 4-1 victory at a rocking Old Trafford.

The Portuguese attacker opened the scoring in first-half injury-time when he pounced on an error by Freddie Woodman after the Newcastle goalkeeper fumbled a deflected Mason Greenwood shot straight into the veteran's path.

Newcastle, though, threatened to spoil the party after 56 minutes when Javier Manquillo scored his first goal for the club with a composed finish after fine work by Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin.

But Ronaldo was not to be denied and the 36-year-old put his team back in front when he blasted a shot through the legs of Woodman six minutes later.

His international teammate Bruno Fernandes then sealed the points with a sweetly-struck shot from the edge of the area with ten minutes to go before substitute Jesse Lingard made it four with a fine finish in injury-time.

The day, though, belonged to Ronaldo and the victory took United to the top of the Premier League with ten points from a possible 12 in the bag. Newcastle sit second from bottom having managed just one point from four games.

Abu Dhabi race card 5pm: Maiden (PA) | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

5.30pm: Maiden (PA) | ​​​​​​​Dh80,000 | 1,400m

6pm: Liwa Oasis (PA) Group 2 |​​​​​​​ Dh300,000 | 1,400m

6.30pm: Arabian Triple Crown Round-2 (PA) Group 3 | Dh300,000 | 2,200m

7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) Handicap | Dh70,000 | 1,600m

7.30pm: Maiden (TB) |​​​​​​​ Dh80,000 | 2,200m

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Constant Variable (CVT) Power: 141bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh64,500 On sale: Now

Manchester United's summer dealings In Victor Lindelof (Benfica) £30.7 million Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £75 million Nemanja Matic (Chelsea) £40 million Out Zlatan Ibrahimovic Released Wayne Rooney (Everton) Free transfer Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad) £9.8 million

