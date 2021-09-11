Manchester United v Newcastle player ratings: Fernandes 8, Ronaldo 8; Woodman 5, Almiron 8

Portuguese superstar scores twice on Old Trafford return as Red Devils eventually overpower Magpies 4-1 at Old Trafford

Gareth Cox
Sep 11, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in his first game back in England as Manchester United eventually overcame a stubborn Newcastle United performance to clinch a 4-1 victory at a rocking Old Trafford.

The Portuguese attacker opened the scoring in first-half injury-time when he pounced on an error by Freddie Woodman after the Newcastle goalkeeper fumbled a deflected Mason Greenwood shot straight into the veteran's path.

Newcastle, though, threatened to spoil the party after 56 minutes when Javier Manquillo scored his first goal for the club with a composed finish after fine work by Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin.

But Ronaldo was not to be denied and the 36-year-old put his team back in front when he blasted a shot through the legs of Woodman six minutes later.

His international teammate Bruno Fernandes then sealed the points with a sweetly-struck shot from the edge of the area with ten minutes to go before substitute Jesse Lingard made it four with a fine finish in injury-time.

The day, though, belonged to Ronaldo and the victory took United to the top of the Premier League with ten points from a possible 12 in the bag. Newcastle sit second from bottom having managed just one point from four games.

Assessing the performances at Selhurst Park, Gareth Cox has provided his player ratings in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

Updated: September 11th 2021, 4:40 PM
Abu Dhabi race card

5pm: Maiden (PA) | Dh80,000 | 1,600m
5.30pm: Maiden (PA) | ​​​​​​​Dh80,000 | 1,400m
6pm: Liwa Oasis (PA) Group 2 |​​​​​​​ Dh300,000 | 1,400m
6.30pm: Arabian Triple Crown Round-2 (PA) Group 3 | Dh300,000 | 2,200m
7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) Handicap | Dh70,000 | 1,600m
7.30pm: Maiden (TB) |​​​​​​​ Dh80,000 | 2,200m

THE SPECS

Engine: 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

Transmission: Constant Variable (CVT)

Power: 141bhp 

Torque: 250Nm 

Price: Dh64,500

On sale: Now

Manchester United's summer dealings

In

Victor Lindelof (Benfica) £30.7 million

Romelu Lukaku (Everton)  £75 million

Nemanja Matic (Chelsea)  £40 million

 

Out

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Released

Wayne Rooney (Everton) Free transfer

Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad) £9.8 million

 

 

Manchester UnitedNewcastle UnitedCristiano RonaldoPremier League
