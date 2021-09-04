Harry Kane and England back in training after Hungary qualifier fiasco - in pictures

Jadon Sancho ruled out of clashes against Andorra and Poland

Ajit Vijaykumar
Sep 4, 2021

England's players were back in training as they prepared for their next World Cup 2022 qualifier - against Andorra on Sunday - following harrowing scenes on Thursday.

Gareth Southgate's team were subjected to racist abuse during their previous qualifier in Hungary, with Fifa promising to take action.

In deplorable scenes at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, derogatory chants were directed at Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham during the match which the Euro 2020 finalists won 4-0.

Missiles and a flare were also thrown onto the pitch.

However, that did not distract the Three Lions as Sterling, Harry Kane and Harry Maguire scored in a 14-minute period before Declan Rice put his name on the scoresheet in the second half.

The focus has now shifted to their next World Cup qualifier against Andorra, with Jadon Sancho ruled out.

The winger, 21, had missed the win over Hungary due to a minor knock and has now returned to Manchester United to continue his recovery. He will also miss the qualifier against Poland.

England are currently on top of Group I. They host Andorra on Sunday, followed by a visit to Poland three days later.

Updated: September 4th 2021, 2:26 PM
