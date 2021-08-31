Werner, Havertz and Muller train with Germany ahead of World Cup qualifiers - in pictures

Germany's Kai Havertz, left, and Leroy Sane during training in Stuttgart ahead of Thursday's World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein. Reuters

New Germany manager Hansi Flick was out on the training pitch with his squad this week ahead of their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

First up for the former Bayern Munich manager, who replaced Joachim Low in the hot seat after this summer's Euro 2020 finals, will be Liechtenstein away on Thursday, followed by Armenia in Stuttgart three days later and finally Iceland in Reykjavik next Wednesday.

Low's reign as manager came to an end after 15 years in June when they were beaten by England 2-0 in the European Championships last-16 clash at Wembley Stadium in London.

Now the new era begins this week with what should be an easy start against a Liechtenstein side who sit bottom of the qualifying group without a point, having conceded 10 goals and scoring just one in three games.

Germany currently sit third in the table after winning two and losing one of their games, leaving them equal on points with second placed North Macedonia and three behind leaders Armenia who have a 100 per cent win record so far.

Among the training group in Stuttgart was some of Flick's old Bayern Munich players in the likes of Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller and Serge Gnabry. Chelsea duo Kai Havertz and Timo Werner were also present as was Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.

The biog Name: Younis Al Balooshi Nationality: Emirati Education: Doctorate degree in forensic medicine at the University of Bonn Hobbies: Drawing and reading books about graphic design

PROFILE OF INVYGO Started: 2018 Founders: Eslam Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo Based: Dubai Sector: Transport Size: 9 employees Investment: $1,275,000 Investors: Class 5 Global, Equitrust, Gulf Islamic Investments, Kairos K50 and William Zeqiri

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Did you know? Brunch has been around, is some form or another, for more than a century. The word was first mentioned in print in an 1895 edition of Hunter’s Weekly, after making the rounds among university students in Britain. The article, entitled Brunch: A Plea, argued the case for a later, more sociable weekend meal. “By eliminating the need to get up early on Sunday, brunch would make life brighter for Saturday night carousers. It would promote human happiness in other ways as well,” the piece read. “It is talk-compelling. It puts you in a good temper, it makes you satisfied with yourself and your fellow beings, it sweeps away the worries and cobwebs of the week.” More than 100 years later, author Guy Beringer’s words still ring true, especially in the UAE, where brunches are often used to mark special, sociable occasions.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Company: Instabug Founded: 2013 Based: Egypt, Cairo Sector: IT Employees: 100 Stage: Series A Investors: Flat6Labs, Accel, Y Combinator and angel investors

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

