Werner, Havertz and Muller train with Germany ahead of World Cup qualifiers - in pictures

New Germany manager Hansi Flick was out on the training pitch with his squad this week ahead of their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.
First up for the former Bayern Munich manager, who replaced Joachim Low in the hot seat after this summer's Euro 2020 finals, will be Liechtenstein away on Thursday, followed by Armenia in Stuttgart three days later and finally Iceland in Reykjavik next Wednesday.
Low's reign as manager came to an end after 15 years in June when they were beaten by England 2-0 in the European Championships last-16 clash at Wembley Stadium in London.
Now the new era begins this week with what should be an easy start against a Liechtenstein side who sit bottom of the qualifying group without a point, having conceded 10 goals and scoring just one in three games.
Germany currently sit third in the table after winning two and losing one of their games, leaving them equal on points with second placed North Macedonia and three behind leaders Armenia who have a 100 per cent win record so far.
Among the training group in Stuttgart was some of Flick's old Bayern Munich players in the likes of Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller and Serge Gnabry. Chelsea duo Kai Havertz and Timo Werner were also present as was Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.
Brunch has been around, is some form or another, for more than a century. The word was first mentioned in print in an 1895 edition of Hunter’s Weekly, after making the rounds among university students in Britain. The article, entitled Brunch: A Plea, argued the case for a later, more sociable weekend meal. “By eliminating the need to get up early on Sunday, brunch would make life brighter for Saturday night carousers. It would promote human happiness in other ways as well,” the piece read. “It is talk-compelling. It puts you in a good temper, it makes you satisfied with yourself and your fellow beings, it sweeps away the worries and cobwebs of the week.” More than 100 years later, author Guy Beringer’s words still ring true, especially in the UAE, where brunches are often used to mark special, sociable occasions.
This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.
