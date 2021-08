Tottenham v Watford player ratings: Hojbjerg 8, Son 7; Bachmann 5, Sarr 8

SPURS RATINGS: Hugo Lloris - 6: Comfortable stop from Sarr after 15 minutes but generally enjoyed a very quiet day at the office without being called upon to make any major saves. EPA

Tottenham Hotspur made it three 1-0 wins on the trot in the Premier League after Son Heung-min's fortuitous free-kick sealed victory at home to Watford.

On his 200th league appearance, the South Korean saw his inswinging free-kick deceive Hornets goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann and bounce straight into the net.

The result means Nuno Espirito Santo's side will top the table heading into September's international break, while Watford are 12th.

Harry Kane was again in the Spurs starting line-up after scoring twice in the Europe Conference League win over Pacos de Ferreira on Thursday, but never really looked like repeating the trick here. The 28-year-old, though, was given a raucous reception by the home fans.

The England striker was denied a certain goal in the second half when Watford defender William Troost-Ekong got a toe on a Lucus Moura cross to divert the ball out of Kane's path. Bachmann also produced a decent stop to prevent Kane from scoring.

Ismaila Sarr was always a threat for Watford — and was on the receiving end of numerous meaty challenged from Spurs players — but the newly-promoted side failed to really trouble Hugo Lloris in the home goal.

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

