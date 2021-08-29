Tottenham move top of Premier League after Son Heung-min's winner against Watford

Tottenham players celebrate with Son Heung-Min after his free-kick goal against Watford. AFP

Tottenham Hotspur made sure they claimed top spot in the Premier League heading into the international break after Son Heung-min scored the only goal of the game in a win over Watford on Sunday.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have made a flawless start to the new domestic season and they sit two points clear of second placed West Ham United after a third successive 1-0 victory.

Son settled a hard-fought clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when his free-kick caught Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann out of position in the 42nd minute.

After their protracted search for a manager to succeed to Jose Mourinho dragged on throughout the close-season, Tottenham were in danger of becoming a laughing stock.

Nuno was far from their first choice, but the former Wolves manager has hit the ground running north London.

Three consecutive wins, including against Premier League champions Manchester City, as well as progress in the Europa Conference League, suggest Tottenham could enjoy a better season than expected.

It will help that Harry Kane remains in the fold and the striker was making his first league of the season after the end of his transfer saga.

The England captain's future was resolved this week when he announced he was staying at the club after failing in his attempt to force a move to Manchester City.

Kane's name was loudly cheered by the Tottenham fans before kick-off and he had a strong penalty appeal turned down in opening minute.

Watford midfielder Moussa Sissoko was back at Tottenham, just two days after leaving for the Hornets and he nearly laid on an early goal. Sissoko picked out Juraj Kucka and his shot was headed off the line by Eric Dier.

Bachmann made a good save to repel Japhet Tanganga's close-range effort after the Hornets failed to clear a corner.

Son shot wide and Davinson Sanchez headed over before Tottenham took the lead in the 42nd minute.

Son swung in a free-kick from the left wing and Bachmann was caught out as it sailed past him and the rest of the Watford defence into the far corner.

It was Son's second goal of the season after the forward's winner against Manchester City on the opening weekend.

Set up by Kane's pass, Dele Alli should have doubled the lead, but the midfielder swept just wide from close-range.

Kane was denied by Bachmann's fine save in the closing stages but Tottenham had done enough.

Leeds score late to draw at Burnley

Patrick Bamford celebrates after scoring for Leeds against Burnley. Getty Images

In Sunday's other early match, Patrick Bamford rescued a 1-1 draw for Leeds United against Burnley at Turf Moor.

Sean Dyche's side took the lead in the 61st minute when Leeds failed to clear a corner and Matt Lowton's shot was flicked in by Chris Wood from six yards.

The New Zealand international's first goal of the season was the 30,000th scored in the Premier League era.

But Leed striker Bamford celebrated his first call-up to the England squad this week with the 86th minute equaliser.

Jamie Shackleton's shot was deflected into Bamford's path and he tapped in for his first goal this season.

Both Leeds and Burnley remain without a win in the league so far this term.

Navdeep Suri, India's Ambassador to the UAE There has been a longstanding need from the Indian community to have a religious premises where they can practise their beliefs. Currently there is a very, very small temple in Bur Dubai and the community has outgrown this. So this will be a major temple and open to all denominations and a place should reflect India’s diversity. It fits so well into the UAE’s own commitment to tolerance and pluralism and coming in the year of tolerance gives it that extra dimension. What we will see on April 20 is the foundation ceremony and we expect a pretty broad cross section of the Indian community to be present, both from the UAE and abroad. The Hindu group that is building the temple will have their holiest leader attending – and we expect very senior representation from the leadership of the UAE. When the designs were taken to the leadership, there were two clear options. There was a New Jersey model with a rectangular structure with the temple recessed inside so it was not too visible from the outside and another was the Neasden temple in London with the spires in its classical shape. And they said: look we said we wanted a temple so it should look like a temple. So this should be a classical style temple in all its glory. It is beautifully located - 30 minutes outside of Abu Dhabi and barely 45 minutes to Dubai so it serves the needs of both communities. This is going to be the big temple where I expect people to come from across the country at major festivals and occasions. It is hugely important – it will take a couple of years to complete given the scale. It is going to be remarkable and will contribute something not just to the landscape in terms of visual architecture but also to the ethos. Here will be a real representation of UAE’s pluralism.

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

What She Ate: Six Remarkable Women & the Food That Tells Their Stories

Laura Shapiro

Fourth Estate

