Newcastle v Southampton player ratings: Saint-Maximin 8, Wilson 8; Salisu 8, Ward-Prowse 7

NEWCASTLE RATINGS: Freddie Woodman - 6: Bar one unconvincing block on Ward-Prowse free-kick, keeper looked solid in first half. Saved from Elyounoussi but couldn't stop same player bundling home leveller. No chance with Ward-Prowse's last-gasp penalty.

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse scored a 96th-minute penalty to earn his side a 2-2 draw at Newcastle United on Saturday.

The visitors earned the last-gasp spot-kick when Magpies defender Jamaal Lascelles was judged to have fouled Adam Armstrong following a VAR referral and Ward-Prowse made no mistake with a perfect penalty into the corner.

Newcastle, who lost to West Ham United and Aston Villa in their opening two games, were on the verge of victory after Allan Saint-Maximin had fired home in the 90th minute after Alex McCarthy Ryan Fraser's effort had been cleared off the line.

Callum Wilson had opened the scoring for the home side in the 55th minute with a diving header, after a long ball over the top of the Southampton defence by Fabian Shar found Jacob Murphy unmarked on the right. His cushioned header across the box found Wilson who finished past McCarthy.

Midfielder Mohamed Elyounoussi bundled home for Southampton in the 74th minute after a fine run and cross from substitute Nathan Redmond down the left.

The dramatic finale, though, left Wilson angry at his team's failure to see out the game. “It's crazy. Football is harsh at times,” he said. “You're always vulnerable when you've just scored, but as professionals they shouldn't be nicking it late on like that.

“We're conceding too many goals at the minute. We need to work harder to make sure that stops because it's disappointing when you score what should be a last-minute winner and then it gets taken away.”

Ward-Prowse said: Conceding early in the second half put us back a bit, but it shows the development of the team that we go a goal down and come away with a deserved point — but I feel we could have won.”

You Were Never Really Here Director: Lynne Ramsay Starring: Joaquim Phoenix, Ekaterina Samsonov Four stars

