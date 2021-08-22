Aston Villa v Newcastle United player ratings: El Ghazi 7, Ings 9; Schar 4, Wilson 6

ASTON VILLA RATINGS: Emiliano Martinez - 6: Barely had to break sweat until taking out Wilson in the box with 15 minutes to go – only for VAR to intervene with tight offside call. Newcastle failed to register a single shot on target at Martinez's goal. PA

Danny Ings scored a stunning acrobatic goal as Aston Villa defeated Newcastle United 2-0 on Saturday.

The striker's brilliant bicycle kick that gave goalkeeper Freddie Woodman no chance was the only moment of quality at the end of a scrappy first half.

Villa doubled their lead when Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles's handball was spotted by VAR and referee David Coote was instructed to check out the incident on the pitchside monitor. Anwar El Ghazi then sent Woodman the wrong way from the spot to make it two after 62 minutes.

Newcastle thought they had earned a penalty when Emiliano Martinez took down Callum Wilson in the box but VAR ruled the Newcastle striker was marginally offside in the build-up and the decision was overturned.

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith said: “Certainly am [happy] in front of our own fans who have waited a long time to get back. An OK performance but a result is what we needed.

“We had to deal with balls in behind with their pace but a great finish from Danny Ings and a set-piece routine we worked on in pre-season. That is what we brought Ings in for. Anwar El Ghazi is a very good penalty taker.

“You just have to manage the times, we have got used to enough stoppages with short pre-seasons but we have to get on with it and manager it the best we can. Hopefully the better performances will come but it was important to get off the mark today.”

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce said: “Not going for us is it? We lost a game last week with a big talking point and today we feel aggrieved too. The same official is involved, last week we were crying out for the referee to have a look at the monitor, he didn't and today he did.

“I thought VAR was for clean and obvious. The penalty for us, there were no lines drawn last week but there were this week, why? We are still talking about VAR.”

The low down Producers: Uniglobe Entertainment & Vision Films Director: Namrata Singh Gujral Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Nargis Fakhri, Bo Derek, Candy Clark Rating: 2/5

Why does a queen bee feast only on royal jelly? Some facts about bees: The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days A queen bee lives for 3-5 years This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants. Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive, protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes Is beekeeping dangerous? As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy. “The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away.”

Profile Idealz Company: Idealz Founded: January 2018 Based: Dubai Sector: E-commerce Size: (employees): 22 Investors: Co-founders and Venture Partners (9 per cent)

A Prayer Before Dawn Director: Jean-Stephane Sauvaire Starring: Joe Cole, Somluck Kamsing, Panya Yimmumphai Three stars

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Buy farm-fresh food The UAE is stepping up its game when it comes to platforms for local farms to show off and sell their produce. In Dubai, visit Emirati Farmers Souq at The Pointe every Saturday from 8am to 2pm, which has produce from Al Ammar Farm, Omar Al Katri Farm, Hikarivege Vegetables, Rashed Farms and Al Khaleej Honey Trading, among others. In Sharjah, the Aljada residential community will launch a new outdoor farmers’ market every Friday starting this weekend. Manbat will be held from 3pm to 8pm, and will host 30 farmers, local home-grown entrepreneurs and food stalls from the teams behind Badia Farms; Emirates Hydroponics Farms; Modern Organic Farm; Revolution Real; Astraea Farms; and Al Khaleej Food. In Abu Dhabi, order farm produce from Food Crowd, an online grocery platform that supplies fresh and organic ingredients directly from farms such as Emirates Bio Farm, TFC, Armela Farms and mother company Al Dahra.

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

