Liverpool v Burnley ratings: Elliott 8, Salah 8, McNeil 7, Mee 4

LIVERPOOL RATINGS: Alisson Becker – 7. A composed performance from the Brazilian, who handled the aerial attack with ease. He dithered a bit and gave Tarkowski one chance but was otherwise in control. AFP

Liverpool celebrated their first game in front of a capacity home crowd at Anfield after almost 18 months as they defeated Burnley 2-0 on Saturday.

Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane found the back of the net as Jurgen Klopp's side secured a second straight win to mark a bright start to the season.

Jota had scored the first goal in Liverpool’s 3-0 victory at Norwich last weekend and on Saturday glanced in a header off a cross by Konstantinos Tsimikas in the 18th minute.

Mane then struck home a low shot from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s deft pass in the 69th to decide the fate of the match.

However, it was not all sunshine and rainbows for the Reds. Manager Klopp was not happy with the approach of Burnley players during some challenges to his players.

"Burnley is never a game where you are just flying and outplay them," he said.

"You have to be ready for a proper fight and we were today in a really difficult game, you saw these challenges of Barnes and Woods on Virgil and Joel.

"I am not 100 per cent sure if we are going in the right direction with these decisions, if we go 10-15 years back. It is too dangerous - it is just hard. The rules are how they are but you cannot defend these situations."

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

