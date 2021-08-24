Uefa honour Simon Kjaer and Denmark medics for saving Christian Eriksen at Euro 2020

Denmark's Christian Eriksen is carried off after collapsing during the Euro 2020 match against Finland. Reuters

Denmark captain Simon Kjaer and the medical staff who helped save Christian Eriksen’s life at Euro 2020 are to receive the 2021 Uefa President’s Award.

Eriksen collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s opening match of the European Championship against Finland earlier this summer, but the quick reactions of Kjaer, and then the medics, managed to resuscitate him on the pitch.

Kjaer has been honoured for his reaction and “exceptional leadership qualities”, as not only did he put Eriksen in the recovery position and start CPR, he used his team-mates as a shield to keep Eriksen from the view of the media and then comforted the Inter Milan player’s partner.

The AC Milan defender played down his heroic role, however, insisting he just did what was necessary at the time.

“I try to lead the team on and off the pitch, in every aspect of life, as footballers, when we’re together,” the 32-year-old said. “I think it’s one of the biggest privileges I have in my career.

“I’ve known Christian for many years. He has a great family, he has a lot of friends, a lot of team-mates that want the best for him. As long as he’s happy and his family is good, I’m happy.”

Former Tottenham midfielder Eriksen, who joined Inter in January 2020, has yet to return to action – and it remains unclear whether he will play football again.

The 29-year-old thanked all involved in helping to save his life, saying: “I would like to thank Morten [Skjoldager], Morten [Boesen] and the medical team who helped in Parken on June 12. You did a fantastic job and saved my life.

Denmark's Simon Kjaer has been honoured by Uefa for his 'exceptional leadership qualities' after teammate Christain Eriksen collapsed. AP

“Also a big thanks to my friend and captain Simon and my team-mates in the Danish team for your support, both on June 12 and afterwards.

“Thanks to all the fans who have sent messages to me and my family. It means a lot and has given us strength and support. Thank you.”

The on-site medics at the Parken Stadium that day – Mogens Kreutzfeldt (chief medical officer), Frederik Flensted (stadium medical manager), Anders Boesen (pitchside emergency doctor) and Peder Ersgaard (paramedic) – have all also been honoured, along with Denmark’s medical team, Morten Skjoldager (physio accompanying the team doctor) and Morten Boesen (team doctor), and UEFA venue medical officers Jens Kleinefeld and Valentin Velikov.

“This year, the President’s Award transcends football,” Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said. “It serves as an important and eternal reminder of just how precious life is and puts everything in our lives into the clearest perspective.

“I would also like to send my very best wishes to Christian Eriksen and his family as he continues his recovery.”

What is the definition of an SME? SMEs in the UAE are defined by the number of employees, annual turnover and sector. For example, a “small company” in the services industry has six to 50 employees with a turnover of more than Dh2 million up to Dh20m, while in the manufacturing industry the requirements are 10 to 100 employees with a turnover of more than Dh3m up to Dh50m, according to Dubai SME, an agency of the Department of Economic Development. A “medium-sized company” can either have staff of 51 to 200 employees or 101 to 250 employees, and a turnover less than or equal to Dh200m or Dh250m, again depending on whether the business is in the trading, manufacturing or services sectors.

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

